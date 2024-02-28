Call of Duty, Hogwarts and Tekken among Canada’s best selling-games in January 2024

The Entertainment Software Association of Canada and Circana (formerly NPD) have revealed the best-selling games in Canada in January.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) Hogwarts Legacy (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/Nintendo Switch/PC) Tekken 8 (PS5/Xbox Series X and S/PC) Persona 3 Reload (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) NHL 24 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5/Xbox Series X and S/PC) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) EA Sports FC 24 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/Nintendo Switch/PC) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo Switch) The Last of Us Part II Remastered (PlayStation 5)

It’s important to note that digital sales are not counted for Nintendo Switch games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Overall, there aren’t any major surprises with this first list of 2024. The top two games, Call of Duty and Hogwarts Legacy, have remained top performers since releasing last year. Meanwhile, NHL 24 and EA Sports FC 24 — both made by Canada’s EA Vancouver — continue to chart in Canada.

In terms of new releases, Tekken 8 and Persona 3 Reload placing third and fourth, respectively, demonstrate solid starts. Interestingly, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a new DC Comics multiplayer shooter that garnered mixed reviews and has underperformed for Warner Bros., still placed sixth on this list. (The game’s official wide release was February 2nd, although deluxe edition members could start playing on January 29th.)

Finally, fellow new releases Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and The Last of Us Part II Remastered also made the list at seventh and tenth, respectively. (It should be noted that The Last of Us Part II Remastered is available as a full-priced PS5 title or as a $10 upgrade from the original PS4 version of the game, which no doubt drove sales.)

For context, here’s Circana’s data on the best-selling games in the U.S. in January:

Overall, the lists are fairly similar, outside of Madden NFL making the American list and Suicide Squad placing higher there while Hogwarts Legacy was more popular here.

Looking back on February, some of the most notable games are PlayStation’s Helldivers 2, Nintendo’s Mario vs. Donkey Kong and Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Check back in March to see how they’ll have made out in February’s list.

