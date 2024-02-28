fbpx
Beats Studio Buds+ are currently $40 off

Ian Hardy
Feb 28, 20247:12 AM EST 0 comments

A new deal has arrived that is worth considering.

On Amazon, Apple-owned Beats Studio Buds+ are currently on sale for $40 off at $189, which represents 17 percent.

The Beats Studio Buds+ have Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Modes than are far better that its predecessor, the Buds+.

These buds offer 36 hours of total battery life, including 27 hours from the charging case and up to nine hours from the earbuds. The charging case comes with a USB-C slot. Additionally, the Studio Buds+ are IPX4-rated and are sweat and water-resistant.

The Buds+ are available in ‘Black/Gold,’ ‘Ivory,’ and the Nothing-inspired ‘Transparent’ colorway.

Check them out here at Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.

