Where to stream Shōgun (2024) in Canada

Over the past several days, you might have heard a lot of buzz for Shōgun.

Premiering on February 27th, it’s a new 10-episode historical drama series from FX that’s based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel of the same name, which was previously adapted into a series in 1980. Impressively, several reviews have called the show the next Game of Thrones, and it has a 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.

For the uninitiated, Shōgun is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. As Lord Yoshii Toranaga fights for his life against the Council of Regents, a marooned English sailor comes bearing secrets that could turn the tides in Toranaga’s favour.

Created by Justin Marks (Top Gun: Maverick) with his wife, Rachel Kondo, Shōgun features an ensemble cast that includes Hiroyuki Sanada (The Last Samurai), Cosmo Jarvis (Lady Macbeth), Anna Sawai (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters), Tadanobu Asano (Mortal Kombat) and Takehiro Hira (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters).

In Canada, the way to watch Shōgun is quite simple: on Disney+. The first two episodes of the series premiere on February 27th, with one new episode dropping every subsequent Tuesday.

Image credit: FX