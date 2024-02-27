Stardew Valley’s next update is a big one: new festivals, items, dialogue and more

Harvest Moon-inspired Stardew Valley‘s next update is really big in celebration of the game’s eighth anniversary.

It's the 8th anniversary of Stardew Valley. Thank you for all the support over the years! Today I am announcing the PC Release date for the 1.6 update: –March 19th–. Console & Mobile will follow as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/dMEFydjSqC — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) February 26, 2024

The game’s developer, Eric Barone, (who is more well-known as ConcernedApe) has revealed what’s coming in Stardew Valley‘s next major update. The content part of ‘Update 1.6’ for PC, Mac and Linux includes new crafting recipes, rewards for billboard quests, late-game content designed to expand farming, fishing, mining, foraging and combat, 100 new lines of dialogue, new winter outfits and online multiplayer support for eight players.

The evil Jojamart is also returning as part of a new type of end-game quest, although Barone doesn’t offer many details. Hopefully, I’ll be able to create the Amazon-inspired assembly line farm of my dreams. Other “new secrets” and “small additions” are also coming to Stardew Valley.

All of these updates are coming to console and mobile “as soon as possible,” according to Baron. Maybe once this update is completed and released, ConcernedApe will finish his next title, Haunted Chocolatier.

Stardew Valley has sold 30 million copies since its release in 2016.

Image credit: @ConcernedApe

Source: @ConcernedApe