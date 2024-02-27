New on Prime Video Canada: March 2024

Amazon dropped the list of movies and shows hitting its Prime Video streaming service in Canada in March. Highlights include Amazon’s Road House remake, the second half of Invincible’s second season, sci-fi series Beacon 23, and more.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year. Prime Video is available on the web, iOS, Android, consoles, smart TVs and more.

Read on for the full list:

March 1

God is a Bullet

Cabin in the Woods

Jaque Mate (Amazon Original)

Rainmaker

Another Father’s Day

Rush Hour

Throw Momma from the Train

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Paths of Glory

Some Like it Hot

Death Wish 2

Death Wish 4

Death Wish V: The Face of Death

A Shot in the Dark

The Return of the Living Dead

Valkyrie

King Solomon’s Mines

The Horse Soldiers

Blow Out

Death Wish 3

Benny & Joon

The Thomas Crown Affair

Kalifornia

Mad Max

Walking Tall: The Payback

Hot Pursuit

Back to the Future

Back to the Future 2

Back to the Future 3

American Gangster

Oblivion

E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial

Road House

March 2

Priscilla

March 4

Five Nights at Freddy’s

March 5

Hello Kitty: Super Style! S10-S12 (Amazon Original)

March 6

The Lote Tree

March 7

Ricky Stanicky (Amazon Original)

March 8

Anatomy of a Fall

American Fiction

Flaws

Different Strokes (Exclusive Content)

March 9

Transit

ONE Fight Night 20

March 11

The Prince of Egypt: The Musical

Invincible S2 Part 2 (Amazon Original)

March 14

Frida: A Self Portrait

March 15

Beacon 23 (Exclusive Content)

Where The Heck is My Period?

The Legend of Inikpi

March 16

Trolls Band Together

March 21

Road House (Amazon Original)

Ellyas Pical (Exclusive Content)

Operation Valentine

March 22

Davey & Jonesie’s Locker (Exclusive Content)

The Kujus Again

Demon Within

Mr. and Mrs. Chapter 2

March 26

Tig Notaro: Hello Again (Amazon Original)

March 28

American Rust: Broken Justice S2

Ourika (Amazon Original)

Hope on the Street (Exclusive Content)

The Baxters S1-S3 (Amazon Original)

March 29

Marlowe

The Boys in The Boat

Casa De Novia

Vanity

The Bride Price

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Amazon also highlighted some content coming to Prime Video Channels this month, including some Crave content now that Bell is offering the service as a Prime Video Channel. Here are the highlights coming in March:

BMF S3 on STARZ – 3/1

The Regine S1 on Crave – 3/3

Big Brother Canada on STACKTV – 3/5

Apples Never Fall S1 on STACKTV – 3/14

Canada’s Got Talent S3 on Citytv+ – 3/19

The Long Shadow S1 on AMC+ – 3/21

Expend4bles on STARZ – 3/22

Time S2 on BritBox – 3/27

A Gentleman in Moscow S1 on Paramount+ – 3/29

