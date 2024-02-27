fbpx
New on Paramount+ Canada: March 2024

Highlights for the month include The Thundermans Return, Survivor and The Good Mother

Karandeep Oberoi
Feb 27, 20243:07 PM EST 0 comments

Paramount has revealed everything coming to its Paramount+ service in Canada in March.

See below for the full list of new content:

March 1st

  • The Braid (Movie)
  • In Bloom (Special)
  • FBI True, New Season (Series)

March 5th

  • Alone, Seasons 1-7 (Series)
  • Bossy Bear, New Episode Block (Series)

March 6th

  • Survivor, Season 46 Premiere (Series)

March 7th

  • The Thundermans Return (Movie)
  • Elsbeth, Series Premiere (Series)

March 8th

  • The Good Mother (Movie)

March 12th

  • Rock Paper Scissors, New Episode Block (Series)

March 13th

  • Little Wing, Paramount+ Original Film (Movie)

March 14th

  • Teen Mom Family Reunion, Season 3, New Episodes Weekly (Series)

March 19th

  • That Girl Lay Lay, Season 2 (Series)

March 22nd

  • Dream Scenario (Movie)

March 26th

  • Spongebob Squarepants, New Episode Block (Series)

March 27th

  • Behind the Music, New Episode Block (Series)
  • LL Cool J Presents: The Rock the Bells Festival – Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop (Special)

March 29th

  • A Gentleman in Moscow, Paramount+ Original Series Premiere (Series)
  • Orah (Movie)
  • Silent Night (Movie)

Find what came to the service in February here.

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month in Canada. Paramount+ is available in the App StorePlay StoreApple TV, Android TVChromecastdesktop and more.

Image credit: Paramount+

