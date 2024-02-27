New on Paramount+ Canada: March 2024

Paramount has revealed everything coming to its Paramount+ service in Canada in March.

Highlights for the month include The Thundermans Return, Survivor, The Good Mother, and more.

See below for the full list of new content:

March 1st

The Braid (Movie)

In Bloom (Special)

FBI True, New Season (Series)

March 5th

Alone, Seasons 1-7 (Series)

Bossy Bear, New Episode Block (Series)

March 6th

Survivor, Season 46 Premiere (Series)

March 7th

The Thundermans Return (Movie)

Elsbeth, Series Premiere (Series)

March 8th

The Good Mother (Movie)

March 12th

Rock Paper Scissors, New Episode Block (Series)

March 13th

Little Wing, Paramount+ Original Film (Movie)

March 14th

Little Wing, Paramount+ Original Film (Movie)

Teen Mom Family Reunion, Season 3, New Episodes Weekly (Series)

March 19th

That Girl Lay Lay, Season 2 (Series)

March 22nd

Dream Scenario (Movie)

March 26th

Spongebob Squarepants, New Episode Block (Series)

March 27th

Behind the Music, New Episode Block (Series)

LL Cool J Presents: The Rock the Bells Festival – Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop (Special)

March 29th

A Gentleman in Moscow, Paramount+ Original Series Premiere (Series)

Orah (Movie)

Silent Night (Movie)

Find what came to the service in February here.

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month in Canada. Paramount+ is available in the App Store, Play Store, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, desktop and more.

Image credit: Paramount+