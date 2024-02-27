fbpx
Resources

New on Crave: March 2024

Highlights include HBO's The Regime, Wonka and The Trades from the producers of The Trailer Park Boys

Bradly Shankar
Feb 27, 202411:37 AM EST 0 comments
HBO The Regime Kate Winslet

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in March.

Highlights include HBO’s The Regime (starring Kate Winslet), the Timothée Chalamet-led Wonka film and the Crave Original series The Trades from the producers of The Trailer Park Boys.

Oddly, several FX and Hulu titles — which would traditionally only be on Disney+ in Canada — are also coming to Crave this month, including Pam & TommyIt’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The Americans.

Read on for a full breakdown of everything coming to Crave this month.

March 1st

  • Argo
  • Battle of the Generations (Season 1B, Canadian title)
  • BMF — Starz
  • Cabaret — Starz
  • Catwoman
  • Knights of the Zodiac
  • La La Land
  • Man of Steel
  • Never Goin’ Back
  • One Day as a Lion — Starz
  • Pacific Rim
  • The Social Network
  • TMNT

March 3rd

  • The Regime (series premiere at 9pm ET)

March 4th

  • Someone Lives Here (Canadian documentary)

March 5th

  • Dark Side of the Ring [Crave Original]
  • A Revolution on Canvas @9pm ET

March 8th

  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • The Departed
  • Diary of a Mad Black Woman — Starz
  • Holmes Family Rescue
  • How to Blow Up a Pipeline
  • A League of Their Own
  • Paradise Highway
  • Push — Starz
  • Sick Girl — Starz
  • Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
  • Wonka

March 9th

  • The Adventures of Paddington (Season 2)

March 10th

  • It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Seasons 1-10)

March 12th

  • The Lionheart @9pm ET

March 14th

  • The Girls on the Bus (series premiere)

March 15th

  • Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
  • Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicide Person (Canadian title)
  • Monster — Starz
  • Mud Mountain Haulers (Seasons 1-2)
  • My Girl 2 — Starz
  • Stronger — Starz
  • The Swan Princess: Far Longer Than Forever
  • Two Sinners of a Mule — Starz
  • You Don’t Mess With the Zohan — Starz

March 17th

  • The Dessert Presents: St. Bulges Day
  • In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon (Part 1) @9pm ET

March 18th

  • Flee

March 22nd

  • The Americans (Seasons 1-6)
  • Anthropocene: The Human Epoch (Canadian title)
  • Confidential Informant
  • A Dog’s Way Home
  • The Expend4bles
  • King of Killers
  • Peter Rabbit (2018)
  • Punch-Drunk Love — Starz
  • Saw X — Starz
  • The Trades (two-episode series premiere) [Crave Original]

March 23rd

  • Dog
  • Ramy Youssef: More Feelings @10pm ET

March 24th

  • In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon (Part 2) @9pm ET

March 28th

  • In Memoriam (Season 1, Episodes 1-2) [Crave Original]

March 29th

  • Annie (2014)
  • Copshop
  • Jerrod Carmichael: Reality Show @11pm ET
  • Journey to Bethlehem
  • Mary Makes It Eay
  • Pam & Tommy
  • Solo (Canadian title)
  • Something You Said Last Night (Canadian title)
  • Timber Titans (Season 1)

March 30th

  • Bobby & Bill (Season 2)

An ad-free Crave subscription is priced at $22/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Basic and Standard with Ads memberships cost $9.99/month and $14.99/month, respectively.

Find out what came to Crave in February here.

Image credit: HBO

Related Articles

Resources

New on Prime Video Canada: March 2024

Resources

Where to stream Shōgun (2024) in Canada

Resources

Where to stream The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live in Canada

Resources

Telecom news roundup: Canada continues to offer some of the most expensive mobile data in the world [Feb. 17-23]

Comments