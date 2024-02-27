New on Crave: March 2024

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in March.

Highlights include HBO’s The Regime (starring Kate Winslet), the Timothée Chalamet-led Wonka film and the Crave Original series The Trades from the producers of The Trailer Park Boys.

Oddly, several FX and Hulu titles — which would traditionally only be on Disney+ in Canada — are also coming to Crave this month, including Pam & Tommy, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The Americans.

Read on for a full breakdown of everything coming to Crave this month.

March 1st

Argo

Battle of the Generations (Season 1B, Canadian title)

BMF — Starz

Cabaret — Starz

Catwoman

Knights of the Zodiac

La La Land

Man of Steel

Never Goin’ Back

One Day as a Lion — Starz

Pacific Rim

The Social Network

TMNT

March 3rd

The Regime (series premiere at 9pm ET)

March 4th

Someone Lives Here (Canadian documentary)

March 5th

Dark Side of the Ring [Crave Original]

A Revolution on Canvas @9pm ET

March 8th

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

The Departed

Diary of a Mad Black Woman — Starz

Holmes Family Rescue

How to Blow Up a Pipeline

A League of Their Own

Paradise Highway

Push — Starz

Sick Girl — Starz

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Wonka

March 9th

The Adventures of Paddington (Season 2)

March 10th

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Seasons 1-10)

March 12th

The Lionheart @9pm ET

March 14th

The Girls on the Bus (series premiere)

March 15th

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicide Person (Canadian title)

Monster — Starz

Mud Mountain Haulers (Seasons 1-2)

My Girl 2 — Starz

Stronger — Starz

The Swan Princess: Far Longer Than Forever

Two Sinners of a Mule — Starz

You Don’t Mess With the Zohan — Starz

March 17th

The Dessert Presents: St. Bulges Day

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon (Part 1) @9pm ET

March 18th

Flee

March 22nd

The Americans (Seasons 1-6)

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch (Canadian title)

Confidential Informant

A Dog’s Way Home

The Expend4bles

King of Killers

Peter Rabbit (2018)

Punch-Drunk Love — Starz

Saw X — Starz

The Trades (two-episode series premiere) [Crave Original]

March 23rd

Dog

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings @10pm ET

March 24th

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon (Part 2) @9pm ET

March 28th

In Memoriam (Season 1, Episodes 1-2) [Crave Original]

March 29th

Annie (2014)

Copshop

Jerrod Carmichael: Reality Show @11pm ET

Journey to Bethlehem

Mary Makes It Eay

Pam & Tommy

Solo (Canadian title)

Something You Said Last Night (Canadian title)

Timber Titans (Season 1)

March 30th

Bobby & Bill (Season 2)

An ad-free Crave subscription is priced at $22/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Basic and Standard with Ads memberships cost $9.99/month and $14.99/month, respectively.

Image credit: HBO