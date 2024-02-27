New on CBC Gem: March 2024

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to its Gem streaming service in March

Highlights include The Juno Awards hosted by Nelly Furtado, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Workin’ Moms.

Read on for the full list:

March 1st

The Adventures of Paddington (Season 3)

CBC Music Live at Massey Hall

Chateau DIY (Season 6B)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Next Step (Season 6)

Rusty Rivets (Season 3)

Trigger Point (Season 2)

March 3rd

I Am Sirat

March 6th

Behind Every Man

Escape to the Country (Season 30A2)

Long Time Running

March 8th

CBC Music Live at Massey Hall

Coco Chanel: Unbuttoned

Gangnam Projet

The Great British Baking Show (Season 14)

Juice

The Next Step (Season 7)

20th Century Women

Workin’ Moms

Younger (Seasons 6 and 7) plus a one-hour special

March 13th

Queen of the Deuce

March 15th

Penny Dreadful (Season 2)

Quickening

March 18th

Road to the Junos Concert Series (5 episodes, new episodes released daily)

March 20th

Masters of Sex (Season 3)

March 22nd

Donkeyhead

March 23rd

Juno Opening Night Awards @7pm ET

March 24th

2024 Juno Awards @8pm ET

March 26th

My Pet Assassin

Saving the Animals of Ukraine

March 27th

Sleep with Me

March 29th

The Farewell

The Nature of Things 101

Near or Far

Additionally, CBC has teased some of April’s new Gem content:

Biggest Little Farm

The Borgias (Season 1)

C’Mon C’mon

Crime Scene Kitchen (Season 2)

Jaime’s Comfort Food

CBC Gem is available on Roku, Apple TV, Xbox, Android and iOS. CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.

Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics