You can now follow up 12 inches of Subway sandwich with 12 inches of cookie

Subway Canada first introduced its Footlong Cookie back in 2022, but it was only available on National Cookie Day (December 4th).

Originally only sold in the U.S., Canadians can now stuff their faces with the ‘Footlong Cookie.’

“Canada’s favourite cookie is about to get a little longer (a foot long to be exact) 🍪🍪🍪. Keep ‘em glued for more 👀” wrote Subway Canada in an Instagram post.

According to Subway’s press release, these cookies are served warm and are packed with chocolate chips. (What other way is there to eat a cookie?) Subway’s menu says that one Footlong Cookie has roughly 1,300 calories, which is more than half the average daily calorie requirement, so this treat definitely isn’t for the health-conscious.

The Footlong Cookie is not the only innovation that Subway Canada has in store for its customers. The company also hinted that there are more stretched-out menu items coming in 2024, so fans of the fast-food chain should keep an eye on Subway Canada’s socials for more surprises.

Is it a slow news day today? Sort of, but MobileSyrup editor-in-chief Patrick O’Rourke told me to write this story, so here are 200 words about a footlong cookie 🫡.

Image credit: Subway

Source: Subway