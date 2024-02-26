Samsung reveals more information about its mysterious Galaxy Ring

After teasing the Galaxy Ring during its Galaxy S24 Ultra series reveal event a few weeks ago, Samsung is finally dropping more information about the fitness wearable at Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024).

As expected, the Galaxy Ring is focused on health and wellness and will release later this year. It will also come in three colours, including ‘Platinum,’ ‘Silver,’ ‘Gold,’ and ‘Ceramic Black.’ At MWC in Barcelona, Spain, media were able to snap photos of the mysterious ring for the first time. The ring is a little chunky but remains concave, and unsurprisingly, it looks a lot like Oura’s fitness ring.

The Galaxy Ring will be available in several band sizes ranging from 5 to 13 and marked with S to XL on the inside of the ring, which means the size of the wearable’s battery changes depending on its size, ranging from 14.5mAh to 21.5mAh. It’s unclear how long the Galaxy Ring’s battery will last, but my best guess is roughly a day. Update 26/02/2024 at 10:36am ET: Samsung told Android Authority that the ring would have “long” battery life, and while the company didn’t provide an exact figure, did acknowledge there’s an expectation that it’s “gotta be more than just a couple of days.” For comparison, the Oura Ring can last four to seven days. Samsung also indicated there could be a feature to allow ring wearers to pick between longer battery life or increased functionality.

MobileSyrup‘s Dean Daley is at MWC and shot a few photos of the Galaxy Ring IRL (check them out above). He says that Samsung’s device looks nearly identical to the Oura Ring and that he “couldn’t really see a difference” between the two.

Hopefully, Samsung reveals more about the Galaxy Ring soon, especially if it’s set to be released later this year. My key question about the device is whether it offers functionality beyond what a smartwatch is capable of or if it’s basically just a smartwatch in a smaller form factor and without a display

Photography by Dean Daley

Via: The Verge