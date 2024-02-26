fbpx
Public Mobile boosts data, adds Canada-U.S. usage to most 5G plans

You can get 50GB of 5G data with Canada-U.S. usage for just $34/mo

Jonathan Lamont
Feb 26, 202410:17 AM EST 0 comments

Telus-owned Public Mobile changed up its plans over the weekend, replacing some offers with better deals. Moreover, the provider upgraded almost all of its 5G plans to include Canada-U.S. calling, texting and data usage, a huge value-add.

Below are the big changes:

  • $34/mo 50GB 5G (previously 30GB)
  • $40/mo 75GB 5G (previously 50GB)
  • $50/mo 100GB 5G (previously 75GB)
  • $55/mo 100GB 5G (previously $65/60GB)
  • $29/mo 20GB 4G (unchanged)

Public Mobile’s plans as of February 26th, 2024.

It’s worth noting that Public also removed a $39/mo 30GB 4G option, though given the value of its other plans right now, I don’t think most people will miss it. You can view some of Public’s previous deals here.

You can check out all the plans here. It’s worth noting that they’re all marked as promotions, so you might want to move quickly before the plans are gone.

