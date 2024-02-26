Ontario’s ‘One Fare’ transit integration program now live

Ontario’s previously announced transit fare integration plan is now live.

Dubbed ‘One Fare,’ the program aims to integrate fares across multiple Greater Toronto Area (GTA) transit lines so that riders only pay once, even when travelling between transit organizations.

Starting today, riders will only pay once when travelling between TTC and Go Transit, Brampton Transit, Durham Region Transit, MiWay, and York Region Transit. Riders shouldn’t need to do anything different — they can just tap on with their Presto card or with credit or debit like usual.

In a release, Metrolinx claims that an adult who commutes five days a week could save up to $1,600 per year under the new program. The company touts that more affordable transit could encourage people to leave the car at home.

Of course, that also begs the question of why we need to pay fares in the first place — it is public transit, after all, funded by tax dollars. But that’s a debate for another day.

It’s also worth noting that riders will need to tap on and off with the same payment method or risk paying a double fare.

You can learn more about One Fare here.