OnePlus Watch 2 unveiled, available starting March 4

After three long years, OnePlus’ Watch 1 successor is finally here.

At MWC Barcelona, the Shenzhen, China-based company unveiled the OnePlus Watch 2, available for $399.99 in Canada.

The new wearable runs on Google’s WearOS 4, and features a dual-engine architecture with two chips. It relies on the Snapdragon W5 chipset to handle heavy-duty tasks like running apps, while a BES 2700 MCU chipset takes care of the background activity and simple tasks, such as displaying the time and notifications.

OnePlus says the watch can last 48 hours on a single charge with heavy usage, and up to 100 hours with a new Smart Mode. We expect to try out the watch soon and put OnePlus’ claims to the test. The company also claims that the 500mAh battery the watch houses can be charged fully in 60 minutes.

The top of the watch features a sapphire crystal cover that protects from scratches, while the rest of the body of the watch is made of stainless steel, and offers IP68 water resistance.

In Canada, the OnePlus Watch 2 starts at $399.99, and it will be available in ‘Radiant Steel’ and ‘Black Steel’ colourways starting March 4th.

Learn more about the wearable or pre-order it here.

Image credit: OnePlus