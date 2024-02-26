Energizer’s new phone is putting powerbanks to shame

Energizer, the battery manufacturer, has a new phone that prioritizes battery life over all else.

As shared by Android Police, Energizer’s new phone is called the Hard Case P28K, and it features a behemoth 28,000mAh battery in it. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 4,440mAh battery.

The Energizer phone, which was revealed at MWC 2024, can reportedly last a whole week of regular usage; its talk time is rated at 122 hours, while it can last roughly 94 days on standby.

However, to offer such a big battery, the P28K does make some sacrifices. For starters, it looks like a brick. The phone weighs in at 570g and is 27.8mm thick. Further, the device doesn’t offer 5G support and features a mid-range MediaTek MT6789 processor with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 6.8-inch Full HD IPS display.

Surprisingly, the phone’s camera setup consists of a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 20-megapixel ultrawide, and a 2-megapixel auxiliary sensor.

The P28K is a niche device that wouldn’t necessarily appeal to all. It is more suited for elderly people who want the bare minimum from their phone without having to plug it in every other day. It is also a great device for people going camping or similar trips where access to power might be sparse, offering uninterrupted connectivity for days on end.

According to The Verge, Energizer will start selling the Hard Case P28K in October for €249.99 (roughly $366 CAD).

Header image credit: Avenir Telecom/Energizer

Via: Android Police, The Verge