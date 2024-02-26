Denis Villeneuve said ‘WTF’ in response to NSFW Dune 2 popcorn bucket

One of the most popular topics of online conversation over the past several weeks has been the Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket.

On social media, people have poked fun at how the object, which was made to resemble the toothy sandworm from Quebec director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies, looks… decidedly inappropriate.

Now, Villeneuve himself has weighed in on the matter.

Check out the Dune Onahole Popcorn bucket in action. https://t.co/YXUnTukitn pic.twitter.com/k00oWCJugM — Eri (@WuffFluff) February 22, 2024

During an interview with The New York Times to promote Dune: Part Two, the Canadian filmmaker was asked about his thoughts on the popcorn bucket. While we don’t have a video clip to see his reaction in full, the text certainly speaks wonders:

“I don’t want to make stupid jokes right now that will I regret tomorrow morning,” said Villeneuve. “But I will say this. When I saw it, I went, ‘Hoooooly smokes.’ What the [expletive]!? At the same time, it created a lot of fun online. So maybe it’s positive? It’s some kind of…impressive design.”

While it certainly seems like he was weirded out over the bucket, he correctly points out that it’s generated “a lot of fun” online chatter which, naturally, only leads to more publicity for the film. Villeneuve’s first Dune hit theatres in October 2021 to critical acclaim and more than $400 million USD (about $540 million CAD) in box office earnings.

As the first in a planned two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s original Dune novel, the film ended on a cliffhanger, with Villeneuve hoping to make a sequel to wrap up the story. Eventually, that was greenlit, and now, he wants to make one more Dune movie based on Herbert’s Dune: Messiah.

Of course, that will be contingent on how well Dune: Part Two performs. The film hits theatres on March 1st following a delay last year amid the strikes.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

Source: The New York Times