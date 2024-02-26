Cisco and Telus enter partnership to launch 5G capabilities for connected cars

Cisco and Telus have teamed up to announce 5G capabilities to transform the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, with a specific focus on connected cars.

The partnership will allow manufacturers to improve the driver experience and create new sources of revenue through a collective platform.

Cisco’s IoT Control Center services, a solution that allows businesses to manage their IoT devices, is powering the platform.

Businesses using the Cisco-powered Telus Control Center can access enhanced capabilities, including automated provisioning and management outcomes that could lead to new subscription services. The launch further allows manufacturers to access Telus’ wireless network to introduce 5G telematics, infotainment applications, and more to customers.

“We have Canada’s only dedicated IoT Core network and this partnership is an important step in supporting 5G Drive testing for vehicle manufacturers and transitioning LTE vehicles to our superior network, which will help create a safe and more connected experience,” Jodi Baxter, vice president 5G and IoT Connectivity at Telus, said in a press release.

Telus is expected to add more than 1.5 million 5G standalone cars to the platform over the coming years, starting in 2024.

The press release notes a “major North American automotive manufacturer” will use the network to support the drive testing on a 5G Connected Car. While it does not include specifics, Telus and General Motors did sign an agreement in 2021 focusing on bringing 5G to vehicles.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Cisco