Canadian icon Mona from Nanalan’ to appear at Toronto Comicon

A Canadian icon is going to make a special appearance at Toronto Comicon.

Over the weekend, Retrokid, the Canadian retro apparel brand, announced that it will be bringing Mona, the main character of the beloved Canadian kid’s show Nanalan‘, to the pop-culture convention. This year’s Toronto Comicon takes place from March 15th to 17th at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

In a video, Mona confirmed that she’ll be at the Retrokid booth to meet fans and take pictures. Retrokid’s recently launched lineup of Nanalan’ merch will also be available for purchase.

The timing of the appearance makes sense for multiple reasons. For one, 2024 marks the 15th anniversary of the series, plus Mona’s 25th “Nanaversary.” Additionally, Nanalan’ has seen a massive spike in popularity over the past few months due to TikTok.

So, if you’ve seen some viral clips from the show and have been getting wistful, you may want to pop over to Toronto Comicon to meet that wonderful girl.

Beyond Nanalan’, this year’s show will have a variety of guests, including Toronto-shot Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount, Ethan Peck and Christina Chong, Ottawa’s Tom Cavanaugh (from the Vancouver-filmed The Flash) and Cal Dodd, George Buza and Alyson Court (some of the Canadian voices from X-Men: The Animated Series and its upcoming revival, X-Men ’97).

The full list of guests can be found here. Tickets can be purchased here. Single-day tickets start at $23, while weekend passes begin at $60. Note that these are advanced pricing offers and the costs will increase after February 29th.

Image credit: YTV