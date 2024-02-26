Select Apple AirPods are up to 23 percent off

Select Apple AirPods models are on sale today from Amazon with savings upwards of 23 percent off.
Below are the latest deals from Apple:
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $137 (save 23%)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case for $198 (save 13%)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with MagSafe Case (USB‑C) for $317
- Apple AirPods Max – Space Grey for $727
Source: Amazon Canada
