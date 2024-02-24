Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video [Feb. 19-25]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon’s Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Apple TV+

Constellation [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: February 21st, 2024 (first three episodes, new episode every Wednesday)

Genre: Psychological thriller

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

An astronaut returns to Earth after a disaster in space, only to discover that key pieces of her life are seemingly missing.

Constellation was created by Peter Harness (McMafia) and stars Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul) and James D’Arcy (Agent Carter). It’s worth noting that Vancouver’s Michelle Maclaren (Breaking Bad) directed multiple episodes of the series.

Stream Constellation here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $12.99/month.

Crave

Thanksgiving (2023)

Original theatrical release date: November 17th, 2023

Crave premiere date: February 23rd, 2024

Genre: Slasher

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

After a tragic Black Friday riot, an axe-wielding maniac’s seemingly random revenge killings become part of a larger sinister plan.

Based on Eli Roth’s fictitious trailer of the same name from Grindhouse, Thanksgiving was directed by Eli Roth and stars Addison Rae (He’s All That), Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy), Jalen Thomas Brooks (Walker) and Milo Manheim (Zombies 2).

Stream Thanksgiving here.

An ad-free Crave Premium membership costs $22/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information on these memberships is available here.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada premiere date: February 21st, 2024 (first three episodes, new episode every Wednesday)

Genre: Animated sci-fi

Runtime: 15 episodes (around 30 minutes)

In this final season, the Batch fights to reunite with Omega in a remote science lab in one last effort to free themselves from the Empire.

The Bad Batch was created by Dave Filoni (The Clone Wars) and features Dee Bradley Baker reprising his role as the clones/Bad Batch, while Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462) voices a new female clone named Omega.

Stream Star Wars: The Bad Batch here.

Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month for Premium.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Avatar: The Last Airbender (2024) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 22nd, 2024 (all episodes)

Genre: Fantasy adventure

Runtime: Eight episodes (47 to 64 minutes each)

A young boy must harness the power of the elements to save a world at war with the evil Fire Nation.

Based on Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko’s Nickelodeon series of the same name, Avatar: The Last Airbender was created by Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow) and stars Vancouver’s Gordon Cormier (The Stand), Akwesasne, Ontario’s Kiawentiio (Anne with an E), Ian Ousley (13 Reasons Why), Dallas Liu (PEN15), Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-O) and Toronto’s Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim’s Convenience). The series was also filmed in Vancouver.

Stream Avatar: The Last Airbender here.

Mea Culpa [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 23rd, 2024

Genre: Legal thriller

Runtime: 2 hours

A criminal defence attorney takes the case of an artist accused of murdering his girlfriend.

Mea Culpa was written and directed by Tyler Perry (Madea) and stars Kelly Rowland (Grown-ish), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight) and Nick Sagar (Shadowhunters).

Stream Mea Culpa here.

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

Prime Video

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada premiere date: February 23rd, 2024

Genre: Sports documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 48 minutes

This documentary takes a look at the life and career of the famed Milwaukee Bucks NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Stream Giannis: The Marvelous Journey here.

The Holdovers

Original theatrical release date: October 27th, 2023

Prime Video Canada premiere date: February 24th, 2024

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 13 minutes

During Christmas break, a cantankerous professor at a boarding school is stuck on campus with a student and the cafeteria manager.

The Holdovers was directed by Alexander Payne (The Descendents) and stars Paul Giamatti (Billion), Dominic Sessa (debut role) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building).

Stream The Holdovers here.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy

Prime Video Canada premiere date: February 23rd, 2024 (all episodes)

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (23 to 28 minutes each)

Doctors Sleech and Klak take on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case that puts existence itself in jeopardy.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy was created by Cirocco Dunlap (Russian Doll) and features the voices of Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Keke Palmer (Nope), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Kieran Culkin (Succession) and Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live).

Stream The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy here.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year. It’s important to note that ads have recently been implemented into Prime Video and you’ll have to pay an additional $2.99/month to remove them and get access to Dolby Vision and Atmos.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

Image credit: Netflix