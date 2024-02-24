New Demon Slayer movie is now in Canadian theatres

Popular anime Demon Slayer‘s Season 4 is set to hit streaming platforms sometime in Spring 2024. Preceding the new season, Ufotable is bringing the series back to the big screen in a special screening that will recap the last episode of Demon Slayer season 3 and pair it with the premiere of Season 4.

The movie, titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — To the Hashira, dropped in theatres in Japan earlier this month. Now, it is finally available in Canada too, and no, you can’t stream it online yet.

The movie is available at Cineplex and Imagine Cinemas across Canada. Following the movie, fans will be able to resume where they left off on streaming websites like Funimation and Crunchyroll this spring.

The new movie and the subsequent season are a direct adaptation of Koyoharu Gotoge’s manga, and will prominently feature all the Hashiras who will train several characters from the franchise that we’ve grown to love, including Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and more.

Both Cineplex and Imagine Cinemas have the movie available in Japanese and English, with tickets starting at roughly $14 across the two cinemas.

It’s worth noting that if you’re a Scene+ member, you can get cheap Cineplex movie tickets this weekend. Learn more here.

Find theatres near you screening the movie here.

It's time to drive-away to the theatre. 🚗💕 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yiaba – To The Hashira Training, Drive-Away Dolls and Ordinary Angels are all now playing in theatres. Get showtimes here 🎟️➡️ https://t.co/1YO3Jcsw4K pic.twitter.com/62mcfF28tA — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) February 23, 2024

Elsewhere, if you need to catch up with Demon Slayer, all the previous seasons of the anime are available in several languages on Crunchyroll. The platform is available on iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon FireTV and more.

In Canada, Crunchyroll offers three subscription tiers: ‘Fan,’ ‘Mega Fan one-month subscription,’ and ‘Mega Fan 12-month subscription’ for $9.99, $12.49 and $124.99, respectively. Crunchyroll also offers a 14-day free trial with unlimited anime, no ads and new episodes as early as one hour after release in Japan.

Image credit: Ufotable