Where to stream The Holdovers in Canada

One of the most acclaimed movies of last year was The Holdovers.

Directed by Alexander Payne (The Descendents), the comedy-drama received rave reviews for its touching story about a cantankerous professor (Paul Giamatti) slowly bonding with a lonely student (Dominic Sessa) and grieving cafeteria manager (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) while being stuck at a boarding school during Christmas break.

In total, the film garnered five Academy Award nominations, including those for Best Picture and Giamatti and Randolph’s performances. People have even said rewatches will become part of their annual Christmas traditions going forward.

Whether you have yet to watch the lovely film or simply want to revisit it, we’ve got you covered. In Canada, you can stream The Holdovers on Prime Video as of February 24th. The service costs $99.99/month (plus an extra $2.99/month to remove ads).

On a related note, check out our stories on where to stream fellow Best Picture nominees Oppenheimer and Past Lives.

Image credit: Focus Features