This week’s top tech news: ISPs ‘running on hope,’ Xbox games coming to other consoles [Antenna]

This week, TekSavvy asked the CRTC to grant ISPs wholesale fibre access, Xbox revealed release dates for games coming to other platforms, and Intel is making custom chips for Microsoft.
In other news, Apple officially said not to use rice to dry out your wet iPhone. Read it all and more below, or subscribe here to get Antenna in your inbox every Friday.
*|MC_PREVIEW_TEXT|*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TekSavvy, one of Canada’s largest ISPs, said its subscription base has declined by 100,000 subscribers since its peak amid an internet market that doesn’t favour wholesale providers.
Read more
|