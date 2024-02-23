OnePlus Watch 2 hasn’t released yet, but you can already get $60 off it

OnePlus, after sharing a sneak peek of its upcoming Watch 2, is offering those who want to buy the watch a solid discount.

For starters, the watch isn’t even out yet, but it’s expected the be revealed on Monday, February 26th. However, that hasn’t stopped OnePlus from offering a $60 discount on the upcoming wearable.

Right now, potential OnePlus Watch 2 buyers can purchase a coupon for $0.99, which will ensure that they get $60 off on the OnePlus Watch 2 once it’s available to order. Coupon holders can apply it at the checkout window when ordering the OnePlus Watch 2. The deal was first shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘Callmekeel.’

While we don’t know a lot about the OnePlus Watch 2 yet, the company has said that it is “more confident than ever about this product and this confidence is not unfounded. Built on a foundation of substantial advancements in our technological ecosystem and capabilities, the OnePlus Watch 2 indicates our determination to transform from ‘Flagship Killer’ to ‘Ecosystem builder.'”

OnePlus has also stated that the watch will offer “market-beating battery life” and a “design that epitomizes both elegance and durability.” The watch will reportedly last for up to 100 hours with a new ‘full smart mode,’ and will be offered in ‘Black Steel,’ and ‘Radiant Steel’ colourways.

Find the $60 off coupon here.

Image credit: OnePlus

Via: RedFlagDeals (Callmekeel)