Apple’s AirPods Pro could have been called ‘AirPods Extreme’

I don’t know about you, but “AirPods Extreme” kind of seems like a pretty cool name.

According to “internal information obtained by MacRumors’ reporter Joe Rossignol, at one point, Apple’s higher-end wireless earbuds could have been called “AirPods Extreme.”

The admittedly off-the-wall marketing moniker was suggested by at least one member of Apple’s leadership team, but the tech giant ultimately opted for AirPods Pro following “many employees” objecting to the name.

It makes sense why “extreme” didn’t make its way to the final product, especially given Apple already uses the term “Pro” with several of its devices, including the MacBook, iPhone and iPad.

It’s worth noting that Apple has used the word “extreme” in its branding in the past for its discontinued AirPort Extreme router and Mac Wireless card.

The 2nd-Gen USB-C version of Apple’s AirPods Pro launched this September.

Source: MacRumors