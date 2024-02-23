Apple’s Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is 44 percent off at Amazon and Walmart

Apple’s Magic Keyboard folio for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (6th-gen), which regularly costs a pricey $449, is currently on sale at Walmart and Amazon

Walmart and Amazon have the same Magic Keyboard available for $251.32, marking a $197 or 44 percent discount. The deal was first shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘golovking.’

This is a great deal for someone looking to add a full-sized Macbook-like keyboard and a trackpad to their iPad Pro.

The Magic Keyboard smoothly and quickly snaps to the rear of the tablet magnetically via its ‘Smart Connector’ and attaches securely

The keyboard is backlit, which means you can use it in dark rooms too, and it allows you to position your iPad in a laptop-like orientation. Not only that, it also acts as a case, protecting your iPad’s front and back from falls.

You can learn more about the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro below:

This story will be updated when the Magic Keyboard is no longer in stock at Amazon and Walmart.

Source: RedFlagDeals user golovking