Telus partners with AWS and Samsung to improve connectivity for travelling customers

Telus is teaming up with AWS and South Korean tech giant Samsung to launch the first virtual roaming gateway in North America.

The move will allow for improved connectivity for Telus customers travelling abroad.

Under the partnership, Telus will house its network through AWS Regions across the world through virtualized roaming gateways, altering from the traditional method of routing roaming traffic through the home country of a provider. This will allow increased reliability, speed, and latency on Telus’ network.

The process utilizes Samsung’s Cloud-native Core technology for mobile data and ng-voice for voice calls.

“Samsung’s Cloud-native Core is designed with flexibility and scalability in mind,” Stephen Wiktorski, the vice president of head of networks at Samsung Canada, said. “By ensuring higher stability and reliability, Samsung powers Telus’ new roaming approach to bring unmatched network performance and customer experiences while travelling.”

This is the latest partnership between Samsung and Telus. The two companies recently announced a partnership to build the first commercial virtualized and open radio access network in Canada.

Telus has begun testing its virtual roaming gateway, but it’s unclear when the service will roll out to all Canadians.

