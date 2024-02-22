Sony plans to make PlayStation VR2 compatible with PC later this year

Sony has confirmed that it is currently testing PlayStation VR2 functionality on PC.

In a blog post revealing more games for the VR headset, the company said it aims to make this support available publicly sometime later this year. No further details were provided.

Still, it’s a notable expansion for PS VR2, and the announcement comes one year after the device launched on PS5.

However, while initial reviews were pretty positive, the common consensus was that the headset lacked a variety of games, and that sentiment hasn’t gone away in the 12 months since. During that time, Sony has also only supported it with a single first-party exclusive, Horizon Call of the Mountain, which doesn’t instill much confidence.

It’s hard to tell how well the headset has been performing, given Sony’s lack of consistent public data on the matter. However, a March 2023 report suggested that the company had planned to produce 2 million units for the launch window, but only ended up selling fewer than 300,000. Besides the lack of games, the device also costs $750 in Canada (more than the PS5 itself), which has likely put off potential buyers.

It remains to be seen whether the planned PC expansion will turn the tides for the headset. For now, though, here are the new games that Sony just confirmed are coming to PS VR2 on PS5:

The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood — now available

Arizona Sunshine 2 DLC — now available

Little Cities: Bigger! — March 12th

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate — June 27th

Zombie Army VR — TBA 2024

Soul Covenant — TBA 2024

Source: PlayStation