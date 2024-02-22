fbpx
New on Mubi Canada: March 2024

Highlights include Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite and Madeline's Madeline

Bradly Shankar
Feb 22, 20249:04 PM EST 0 comments
Parasite

Global movie streaming service Mubi has revealed what’s coming to its catalogue in Canada in March.

Highlights include some new titles in celebration of Black History Month and Valentine’s Day and last year’s acclaimed Fallen Leaves.

Now streaming

  • Amy (documentary)
  • No

March 1st

  • Funny Pages

March 8th

  • Madeline’s Madeline
  • Parasite
  • Thursday Till Sunday
  • The Wonders

March 22nd

  • Mami Wata

Mubi is available on the web, Android, iOS and smart TVs for $16.99/month.

Image credit: CJ Entertainment

