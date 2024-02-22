New on Mubi Canada: March 2024

Global movie streaming service Mubi has revealed what’s coming to its catalogue in Canada in March.
Highlights include some new titles in celebration of Black History Month and Valentine’s Day and last year’s acclaimed Fallen Leaves.
Now streaming
- Amy (documentary)
- No
March 1st
- Funny Pages
March 8th
- Madeline’s Madeline
- Parasite
- Thursday Till Sunday
- The Wonders
March 22nd
- Mami Wata
Mubi is available on the web, Android, iOS and smart TVs for $16.99/month.
Image credit: CJ Entertainment