New on Disney+ Canada: March 2024

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in March.

Highlights include X-Men ’97 (a continuation of the popular ’90s animated X-Men series), Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) and Extraordinary (Season 2). Read on for the full list.

March 1st

Wonderful World (Premiere Episode)

March 6th

Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold (all episodes)

Extraordinary (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]

FX’s Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans (Season 2, two-episode premiere)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1)

March 15th

Coppola, The Agent (Coppola, El Representante) (Season 1)

The Space Race

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)

March 20th

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 2)

X-Men ’97 [Disney+ Original] (premiere episode)

March 27th

Genius: MLK/X (Season 4)

March 29th

Renegade Nell (all episodes)

March 30th

FX’s Spermworld

Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month or $119.99/year for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month or $149.99/year for Premium.

Image credit: Marvel Studios Animation