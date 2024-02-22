Galaxy AI features coming to Samsung’s 2023 handsets in March

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series includes several new AI features such as ‘Transcript Assist,’ ‘Instant Slow-Mo’ and more. However, you’re not being left out if you have an older handset.

According to a press release from Samsung, the Galaxy S23 series, the S23 FE, the Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5, alongside the Tab S9 series, will get Galaxy AI as part of the One UI 6.1 update in late March. Further, Google’s ‘Circle to Search’ is also coming to Samsung’s 2023 lineup of devices.

It’s interesting Samsung is able to push these features to all of its 2023 devices. Considering the AI advancements, I assumed that at least some of these features were powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

However, that’s not the case, especially considering the Galaxy S23 FE features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. With this in mind, it looks like Samsung’s 2022 handsets could get these updates as well (this is just speculation for now).

It’s important to keep in mind that Canadians might have to wait longer for the One UI 6.1 update. Typically, updates hit us a bit later than U.S. devices.

Source: Samsung