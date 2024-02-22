fbpx
Amazon is testing a ‘Consult-a-Friend’ feature in Canada

You'll be able to see what your friends have to say about a listing without having to leave the Amazon app

Karandeep Oberoi
Feb 22, 20247:06 PM EST 0 comments

Before I order something important from Amazon, I make sure to share the product listing with some of my close friends to gain their opinions on it.

Amazon is trying to make consulting friends for feedback easier with a new collaborative shopping feature.

The company has announced that it is testing a new ‘Consult-a-Friend’ feature that makes it easy for users to request, view and manage their friends’ feedback on products without having to leave the Amazon app.

According to internal data from Amazon, users have pressed the ‘share’ button on listings “billions of times” this year. The company’s data also suggests that customers are most interested in getting feedback from others when it comes to apparel, shoes, electronics and furniture.

To consult your friends about a specific product, you’ll be able to press the share button on the product’s listing and toggle “Ask for your friends’ votes,” as seen in the screenshot above.

You’ll then be able to send a link to your chosen friends, and they’ll be able to vote on the product with 😍, ☹️ or 🤔. “Once they reply, you can easily view their collective sentiment and scroll to see all text commentary in the Amazon Shopping app,” wrote Amazon.

The feature is currently in testing in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, India, and a handful of other countries.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon

