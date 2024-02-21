Xbox confirms Pentiment and Grounded are coming to Nintendo Switch

Xbox has confirmed that two of its games are coming to Nintendo Switch.

The news came during the February 21st Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase. Notably, both games hail from Xbox-owned developer Obsidian. The first, Pentiment, is a 16th-century murder mystery that launched in November 2022 and will arrive on Switch on February 22nd.

The second game, meanwhile, is Grounded, a survival action-adventure game that sees players being shrunk to insect size, forcing them to work together to stay alive in the backyard. Grounded will drop on Switch on April 16th.

Last week, Xbox confirmed that four of its older games would be coming to PlayStation and Nintendo platforms, but specific titles weren’t mentioned. Now, we know about two of them.

At the time, Xbox said that two of the games would be live service games (one of which is clearly Grounded), while the other two would be fan-favourite single-player titles (in this case, Pentiment).

Based on prior rumours, the other two games will be Tango Gameworks’ Hi-Fi Rush (acclaimed single-player) and Rare’s Sea of Thieves (a live service), but nothing was confirmed during the Direct.

This does seem to slightly contradict a report from The Verge that Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment would be the first two Xbox games to go multiplatform, although it’s possible that Hi-Fi Rush will get confirmed between now and Grounded‘s launch in April.

Either way, it’s a notable move from Xbox, which has historically only supported Xbox consoles and PC, outside of exceptions like Minecraft. However, Xbox says it’s only planning to bring these four games to Nintendo and PlayStation at this time, and so the likes of Starfield, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and more are still only slated for Xbox and PC.

Meanwhile, the Partner Showcase only focused on games from third-party developers, as its name suggested. Therefore, there were no first-party games for either the Switch or its long-rumoured successor.

The full Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase can be viewed here.

Image credit: Xbox