Sony could release a more powerful PS5 Pro later this year

The PlayStation 5 is only just over three years old, but it seems Sony could have plans to release a “Pro” version of the console later this year.

According to analysts who spoke to CNBC, Sony is “likely” to release a refreshed version of the PS5 this year. The upgraded console could be called the PS5 Pro, similar to the PS4 Pro. The PS4 Pro released in late 2016, three years after the original PlayStation 4 (PS4). The PS5 originally launched in November 2020.

Sony released the new ‘PS5 Slim’ in November, which offers a smaller redesign of the PS5. Hardware-wise, the console is identical to the PS5; it’s just sleeker and slimmer. If a PS5 Pro does exist, it will most likely feature hardware upgrades to beef up the console’s power.

With the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) on the horizon in 2025, Sony releasing a PS5 Pro that offers more power for better visuals and performance makes sense. The news of a PS5 Pro releasing this year comes after Sony cut sales expectations for the PS5. Sony admitted the original PS5 console is entering the “latter stages of its life cycle.”

There’s no official word from Sony regarding the possibility of a PS5 Pro. Hopefully, we’ll hear something later this year, as Sony tends to release consoles closer to the holiday season.

Source: CNBC Via: IGN