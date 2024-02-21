fbpx
New Pixel Fold 2 renders show the handset in full glory

This rumour points to it launching in June

Dean Daley
Feb 21, 20246:52 PM EST 0 comments

While we’ve seen some leaks regarding the Pixel Fold 2 in the past, we’re now getting renders from the beloved @Onleaks and @SmartPrix showcasing the foldable’s new camera setup.

According to the leak, the Pixel Fold 2 will have an inner display that measures 7.9 inches, but with the bezels, it will measure 8.1 inches. This is awesome as it means the Pixel Fold 2’s bezels only measure 0.2 of an inch.


The rumour also indicates the Pixel Fold 2 sports a USB-C port, speaker grill, and microphone and the power button and volume rocker are on the right side.

When unfolded, the phone will measure 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.27mm. Further, the video shows the handset’s cover screen and the rear camera setup. Additionally, the cover screen measures about 6.4 inches and offers a central hole punch camera sensor.

There’s a new triple-camera setup on the rear with several sensors, but it looks pretty bulky.

The leak also indicates the handset features a Tensor G4 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and is expected to feature Android 14.

According to this leak, the handset will launch at Google I/O, which is scheduled for June 27th. Oddly, the leak suggests the Pixel Fold 2 will be launched at the end of June, considering I/O is always set for May. Previous rumours point to it being announced alongside the Pixel 9 series in October.

Source: SmartPrix, @OnLeaks

