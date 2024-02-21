Neuralink’s first human candidate can move a computer mouse by thinking

Elon Musk’s Neuralink, which successfully implanted its brain chip in its first-ever human volunteer, is now sharing updates on its first candidate.

The unnamed patient has fully recovered while showing no ill effects, said Musk in a recent X Spaces chat (formerly Twitter). Additionally, the candidate is able to move a computer mouse on a screen by just thinking about it, added Musk.

He said the candidate is now undergoing tests to measure how many mouse button clicks they could generate with their mind.

During the initial procedure, the volunteer likely had a small piece of their skull removed, after which a robotic surgeon inserted wires and electrodes into their brain. The wires would have then been connected to a computer the size of a quarter, which would replace the missing piece of the skull. The chip is called ‘Telepathy,’ and according to Musk, it allows people to control devices with their thoughts, including making phone calls, playing games, or surfing the web.

This seems to be a step in the right direction for Neuralink. After facing severe criticism for testing its chips on animals, mostly monkeys, many of whom faced health complications, its first human candidate seems to be doing fine if Musk’s word is to be believed.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: Reuters