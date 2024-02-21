Google launches Gemma, its lightweight, open-source AI models based on Gemini

Google has announced two new and smaller open-source AI models based on the company’s flagship Gemini AI model.

The two models, which Google says will help researchers and developers in building AI responsibly, are called Gemma 2B and Gemma 7B. It is built using the research and technology to create the Gemini models.

According to Google, the two new models are smaller in size than Gemini. They surpass “significantly larger models on key benchmarks while adhering to our rigorous standards for safe and responsible outputs,” wrote the company. The models can also run on a developer laptop or desktop computer. Google’s Gemini is a closed model. Introducing Gemma 2B and Gemma 7B means that developers and researchers can get their hands on a model built using the same research and technology as Gemini, at a cheaper cost. Developers can access Gemma models through various platforms, such as Kaggle, Hugging Face, Nvidia’s NeMo, and Google’s Vertex AI.

According to developers, developers can “start working with Gemma today using free access in Kaggle, a free tier for Colab notebooks, and $300 in credits for first-time Google Cloud users.” Additionally, researchers can also apply for Google Cloud credits of up to $500,000 to accelerate their projects.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google