Elden Ring DLC ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ releases June 21

After waiting nearly a year, developer FromSoftware has finally revealed more about its upcoming Elden Ring’s DLC ‘Shadow of the’ Erdtree. The DLC was announced in February of 2023, exactly a year after the launch of Elden Ring. At the end of the trailer, we learn that the game will be released on June 21st, 2024. So there’s some time to replay Elden Ring in time for the release of the DLC.

In the trailer, we see a bunch of new locations, bosses, enemy types and even abilities, weapons and spells the player can use. For instance, we see a new dragon shout, a giant fire boss, and another boss with a lion’s face that breathes smoke and shoots lighting. The player character used a spell that surrounded themselves in magenta butterflies and what looks like a weapon ability that gives the character angel wings.

It’s hard to say what exactly we saw in the trailer, and I’m excited to watch Vatividya giving a full explanation of the new characters we saw a glimpse of in the trailer. However, I think at the end we see Melania’s twin sibling, Miquella.

There will be bundles that you can purchase if you don’t already have Elden Ring.