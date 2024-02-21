The 2024 MLS season kicks off today, stream with Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass

The 2024 MLS season kicks off today, and Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass is one of the best places to stream it.

Apple TV and MLS signed a 10-year deal last year, with the former offering access to every game, in-depth analysis, exclusive content, and more for all MLS games.

The season opener, which will take place later today, February 21st, at 8pm ET, features a clash between Inter Miami CF and Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona.

To stream the game, viewers would need to purchase the MLS Season Pass, which is compatible with billions of devices, including Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes and game consoles. It can also be accessed on the web at tv.apple.com.

Those with the Vision Pro can also access MLS Season Pass directly from the Apple TV app on their headset.

In Canada, the MLS Season Pass costs $19.99 per month or $129 per season. Those with an Apple TV+ subscription can get the season pass at a discounted cost of $16.99 per month or $99 per season.

An Apple TV+ subscription starts at $12.99/month.

Learn more about the Season Pass via Apple TV here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple