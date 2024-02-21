Apple releases new Sports app that lets you track scores

In a surprise announcement, tech giant Apple unveiled a new score-oriented app called Apple Sports.

The app, which is available to download now for free in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., focuses on providing real-time game scores in a fast, intuitive and personalized way.

At launch, the app will let you track major leagues like MLS, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, NCAA Basketball (men and women), NHL, La Liga, Serie A, Premier League and Liga MX. NFL will come to the app when the next season starts, and more leagues, including international fixtures and the WNBA, will reportedly be added over time.

The app’s home screen offers three main sections, namely ‘Yesterday,’ ‘Today’ and ‘Upcoming.’ As the names suggest, the first tab will show scores for all tracked leagues and teams that took place ‘Yesterday.’

Similarly, the Today tab will show the score for all games that are live or have already taken place on that day. It will also show all upcoming fixtures for the day.

The Upcoming tab will show fixtures from tracked leagues and teams for the next few days.

Users will have the option to choose their favourite teams, leagues, and sports. Favourited items will always show up on the top of each section with a star next to them, as seen in the image below:

Elsewhere, the app offers additional match information like lineup and subs, line-by-line play, betting odds updated pre-game and during the game, team stats, and more. Users can choose to remove the betting odds from view from the settings if they aren’t interested in it.

“We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want — an app that delivers incredibly fast access to scores and stats,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.

Additionally, teams and leagues that you favourite on the app will automatically sync with your Apple TV and Apple News app.

Apple Sports is available to download now with support for English, French and Spanish where available. The app is available on all iPhones running iOS 17.2 or later.

Find more information about the app here.

Image credit: Apple