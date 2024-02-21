Select Apple AirPods are up to 23 percent off

Select Apple AirPods models are on sale today from Amazon with savings upwards of 23 percent off.
Below are the latest deals from Apple:
- AirPods (2nd-Gen) for $137 (save 23%)
- AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) with MagSafe Case (USB‑C) for $277 (save 16%)
- AirPods (3rd-Gen) with Lightning Charging Case for $198 (save 13%)
- AirPods Max for $678 (save 13%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.