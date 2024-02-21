fbpx
Deals

Select Apple AirPods are up to 23 percent off

Ian Hardy
Feb 21, 20246:59 AM EST 3 comments

Select Apple AirPods models are on sale today from Amazon with savings upwards of 23 percent off.

Below are the latest deals from Apple:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Related Articles

Deals

Some $15-$25/month Public Mobile customers are receiving 1GB of data for free

Deals

Fitbit slashes up to 27 percent on select smartwatches and fitness trackers

Deals

Save up to 35 percent on select Anker charging accessories

Deals

Save up to 27 percent on select Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers

Comments