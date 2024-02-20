Rumour suggests Galaxy Ring to launch with Samsung foldables in July

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring might launch alongside the company’s foldables this July, according to ETNews.

The Galaxy Ring, which the company officially teased alongside the reveal of the Galaxy S24 series, will reportedly come in eight sizes.

Further, the smart ring will be equipped with blood flow measurement and electrocardiogram functions that enable it to track and measure sleep and other health-related information. The leak says that the accessory could control other devices and support wireless payments, which would be very interesting to see.

The report indicates that the device is in the prototype production stage and scheduled to start full-scale mass production in the second quarter. ETNews also suggests that Apple is developing his own ring wearable, the rumoured ‘Apple Ring.‘

Currently, Oura and its Oura Ring lead the smart ring market. The Oura Ring can measure sleep, activities, heart rate and more. I reviewed the 3rd-Gen Oura Ring last year, which you can learn more about here.

Source: ETNews Via: Android Headlines