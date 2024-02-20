The next Pokémon Presents is set for February 27

The Pokémon Company has announced its next Pokémon Presents event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 27th. If you aren’t aware, February 27th is the official Pokémon Day, commemorating the launch of Pokémon Red and Green in 1996.

The showcase will be available on the official Pokémon YouTube channel at 9am ET/6am PT.

Did somebody say #PokemonPresents? 👀 Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27th to view exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2024! 🎉 See you there, Trainers! 📺: https://t.co/eDWO5LvlWq pic.twitter.com/plsFcIJ2eS — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 20, 2024

It’s currently unknown what will be shown at the event, but previous rumours suggest we might see a Pokémon Black and White remake, a remake like Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl or a Pokémon Legends set in Unova. There have also been rumours surrounding a Pokémon Let’s Go title set in the Johto region.

But who knows? We’ll find out next week! As a side note, I’m interested in a Pokémon Let’s Go set in Johto, my absolute favourite region.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Pokémon Company