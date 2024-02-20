fbpx
Gaming

The next Pokémon Presents is set for February 27

The event starts at 9am ET/6am PT

Dean Daley
Feb 20, 202411:16 AM EST 0 comments

The Pokémon Company has announced its next Pokémon Presents event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 27th. If you aren’t aware, February 27th is the official Pokémon Day, commemorating the launch of Pokémon Red and Green in 1996.

The showcase will be available on the official Pokémon YouTube channel at 9am ET/6am PT.

It’s currently unknown what will be shown at the event, but previous rumours suggest we might see a Pokémon Black and White remake, a remake like Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl or a Pokémon Legends set in Unova. There have also been rumours surrounding a Pokémon Let’s Go title set in the Johto region.

But who knows? We’ll find out next week! As a side note, I’m interested in a Pokémon Let’s Go set in Johto, my absolute favourite region.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Pokémon Company 

Related Articles

Gaming

The next Nintendo Direct to focus on third-party; Xbox expected to show up

Features

Digital Extremes and Nitro Games on bringing Warframe to mobile

Reviews

I can’t stop using turrets to kill my friends in Helldivers 2

Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming to support non-Game Pass games later ‘this year’

Comments