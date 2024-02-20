The next Nintendo Direct to focus on third-party; Xbox expected to show up

Nintendo’s next Direct has been announced for Wednesday, February 21st, at 9am ET/6am PT. It will be a 25-minute presentation featuring Switch games from Nintendo’s publishing and development partners.

This Direct comes on the heels of Xbox’s recent Developer_Direct and PlayStation’s State of Play. Nintendo says the presentation will be focused on games coming in the “first half of 2024.”

A #NintendoDirect: Partner Showcase is coming! Watch on-demand via YouTube on 2/21 at 6am PT for around 25 mins of info focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners. Stay tuned here: https://t.co/ZIAs64iWbK pic.twitter.com/CTrAC02G4d — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 19, 2024

Notably, Xbox could be making an appearance at this week’s Nintendo Direct. We recently heard from Xbox’s Phil Spencer that four Xbox titles are making their way to other platforms. Some of the games are said to be “community” focused, hinting at the possibility of Xbox’s open-world pirate game, Sea of Thieves, making its way to Switch, alongside acclaimed smaller titles like Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment.

When Microsoft confirmed the ports, it didn’t specify any of the four games, leading some to speculate that official reveals had already been arranged with Nintendo and/or PlayStation. Therefore, the Direct would be a logical place to make such an announcement.

This Nintendo Direct also comes at a time when rumours of the Switch 2’s release being delayed until 2025 are swirling.

You can watch Wednesday’s Direct on Nintendo’s official YouTube or Twitch.