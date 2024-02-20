Napoleon is coming to Apple TV+ on March 1

The Apple Original film Napoleon, directed by Ridley Scott, will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 1st, 2024.

The historical “epic” was released in theatres in November last year to mixed reviews and grossed $220 million USD (about $297 million CAD) worldwide. The film has been nominated for three Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

Joaquin Phoenix stars as the French emperor and military leader Napoleon. The film also explores Napoleon’s relationship with his wife, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby.

“The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary,” Apple said in a press release.

The film is produced and directed by Ridley Scott, best known for Alien, Gladiator, and Blade Runner. The film’s screenplay is written by David Scarpa. Scott is also releasing a four-hour-long cut of Napoleon that is exclusive to Apple TV+, with extra scenes.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $12.99/month in Canada and is included in Apple One bundles, which start at $22.95/month.

