fbpx
Resources

How to stream Denis Villeneuve’s Dune in Canada

With Dune: Part Two releasing in theatres soon, it's a great time to watch 2021's Dune

Craig Donaldson
Feb 20, 20249:02 PM EST 0 comments
Dune

The highly anticipated film Dune: Part Two hits theatres on March 1st in Canada, so if you haven’t seen the first movie, now is the time.

The film is only available for streaming in Canada through direct purchase or renting.You can buy or rent Dune on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube. Buying the film in 4K costs $14.99 and the rental cost is $4.99.

Dune and Dune: Part Two is directed and produced by Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, who is best known for Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. The film stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Chani.

If watching the first Dune doesn’t get you excited for Dune: Part Two, perhaps its extremely interesting popcorn bucket or Microsoft Flight Simulator crossover will win you over.

Image credit: Warner Bros./Legendary

Related Articles

Resources

Where to stream Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent

Resources

Napoleon is coming to Apple TV+ on March 1

Resources

New on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and cloud in late February 2024

Resources

These apps will help you find your next TV/movie streaming binge

Comments