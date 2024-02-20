Fitbit slashes up to 27 percent on select smartwatches and fitness trackers

It’s almost March, which is 11 percent of the year over. Fitbit is having a sale on its popular smartwatches and fitness trackers.
Here are Fitbit’s deals:
- Fitbit Inspire 3 for $98 (save 24%)
- Fitbit Charge 6 for $159 in Black (save 27%)
- Fitbit Versa 4 for $199 inPink Sand/copper Rose (save 23%)
- Fitbit Charge 6 for $159 in Silver/White (save 27%)
- Fitbit Versa 4 for $198 in Black/graphite (save 23%)
- Fitbit Ace 3 for $79 (save 20%)
