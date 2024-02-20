fbpx
News

Circle to Search doesn’t work if you don’t default to Google Search and Google Assistant

If you're used to non-Google assistants or search engines, and want to use Circle to Search, you'll need to compromise

Karandeep Oberoi
Feb 20, 20245:00 PM EST 1 comment
Circle to Search

Google and Samsung’s new ‘Circle to Search’ feature has a serious limitation.

If you change your device’s virtual assistant from Google Assistant to a different one, the Circle to Search feature stops functioning. The limitation was revealed by 9to5Google.

The same limitation exists if you change your device’s default search engine to anything but Google’s, as shared by Android Authority in an APK teardown of Google app version 15.6.38.

Circle to Search is a Google feature, so it makes sense that it doesn’t work with non-Google assistants and search engines. Other Assistants include Samsung’s Bixby and Amazon’s Alexa.

If you’re used to using non-Google assistants or search engines and want to use Circle to Search, you’ll need to compromise. Google might allow third-party assistants and search engines to offer access to Circle to Search, likely via API access, but don’t hold your breath over it.

Via: 9to5Google, Android Authority

