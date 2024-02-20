You can now check your Apple Music Replay each month

Apple Music’s annual Replay feature will now also be available monthly. Typically, at the end of the year, Apple Music and other streaming services will release an end-of-the-year look at the music you’ve been listening to.

However, this monthly option should offer another closer look at your listening history.

To check it out, visit replay.music.apple.com and sign in with the Apple ID you use for Apple Music. Doing this lets you see your top songs, albums, and artists and how much music you’ve listened to each month. Apple will also archive the stats so you can revisit them later.

Personally, I’m not too sure how I feel about this update. I listen to music on Spotify to compare and send playlists to all my friends. If Spotify were to release an update like this, I would analyze my music listening monthly. This would potentially lead me to try to change my end-of-the-year results artificially.

I like having an idea of my top songs based on my listening, but it’s always nice when there are surprises each year. However, I can see why some others may like this update.

But it’s worth mentioning that I’ve been making new playlists monthly since 2019, so I already have an excellent way to see what I was listening to back in February 2020. Others might like that Apple is pretty much now doing this automatically — hmm, on second thought, maybe I would like this?

