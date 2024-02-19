Snowman and Team Alto to bring Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City to Apple’s Vision Pro

Toronto-based studio Snowman and Team Alto have confirmed that Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City will soon make the jump to Apple’s Vision Pro.

The studio states players will soon have the chance to “venture deeper into Alto’s endless sandboarding odyssey.” While still keeping a lot under wraps, Snowman says the game will come “to life in more detail than ever before!”

Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City is the latest entry in the critically acclaimed Alto series. The game first landed on Apple Arcade on July 16th, 2021. For the uninitiated, The Lost City is an endless runner where players navigate 2D environments while exploring dunes, canyons, temples and more. The game offers a one-touch trick system, where players can chain combos and complete goals to unlock new items and abilities.

The Lost City is a pseudo remake of 2018’s Alto’s Odyssey. Snowman developed the game with new environments and objects to interact with. The title is also accompanied by original music and handcrafted audio.

It’s not yet known what Snowman and Team Alto may add to Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City when it releases on Apple Vision Pro. However, a talented Candian studio providing support for the headset could be a sign that more studios are soon to follow.

Apple has also recently announced that Gibbon: Beyond the Trees and Spire Blast are coming soon to Vision Pro.

Image credit: Snowman

Source: @altosadventure