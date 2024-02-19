Nintendo ‘Switch 2’ release may be delayed to 2025

Early reports pegged a launch of Switch 2 for sometime in the second half of 2024. However, it’s now believed that Nintendo is targeting a release window of Q1 2025. Several publishers have been reportedly told to expect the hardware to be released in the new year.

These reports are being further corroborated by Brazilian journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe who notes sources also claim Nintendo is delaying its highly-anticipated hardware. VGC is also reporting that two development sources working on Switch 2 software are also aiming for a Q1 2025 launch.

As a result of this news, Nintendo shares fell nearly six percent on Monday. This drop came after it had risen around 53 percent in the last year. The rise in value is partially driven as investors anticipate the launch of a new piece of hardware from the company.

As Nintendo has not officially unveiled its next-gen system, details and specs are few and far between. Early tech demos played on pre-release hardware reportedly supports a “souped up” version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Rumours claim the new hardware may support a 8-inch LCD display, a nominal improvement from the base Switch’s 6.2-inch screen.

Analysts predict that Switch 2 will likely be an “iteration rather than a revolution.” According to Serkan Toto, CEO of Kantan Games, the hardware may offer some new “bells and whistles.” However, it may ultimately be similar to the Switch we all know and love.

If Nintendo does indeed aim to release Switch 2 during Q1 2025, it would better align with the launch strategy it had for the original Switch. The handheld-console hybrid released in March 2017. Since that time, Nintendo has sold over 139 million units.

As of now, the original Switch is still receiving plenty of ongoing support from first-party titles. Mario vs Donkey Kong is the most recent game from Nintendo having launched on February 16th. The 2024 calendar from Nintendo also includes Princess Peach: Showtime! in March. Later this year Luigi’s Mansion 2 and Paper Mario: A Thousand Year Door ports are expected. However, what the delay means for the fall and holiday season remains to be seen.

Source: Bloomberg